Susan Putnam, Livermore
It's puzzling to me how the Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner and the city council assert that the only location for affordable housing is directly in the center of our downtown. Open space exists for housing in close proximity, and yet exploring other locations, particularly those that could add additional housing units, is completely closed to their thinking. Even when their plans are deemed illegal, they shrink away from exploring reasonable alternatives.
Is there a deficiency in their thinking process? Is there no "Plan B" for affordable housing? Unseen options are left unexplored. Unfortunate and unacceptable.