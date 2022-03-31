Eric Dillie, Livermore
In 2013, my family decided to make Livermore home, and we cannot think of a better city to have raised our daughter in. Our out-of -state family and friends also love Livermore, for all the reasons one might expect, the vineyards, the valley hills, the weather, and downtown. My wife and I were blessed enough to purchase a downtown home in 2015; we likely would not be able to afford our home if purchased in 2022. All Livermore residents pay a considerable and ever-rising premium to live here, a fact that is never lost on our out-of-state family and friends. People desperately need affordable housing options in the Tri-Valley and beyond,This fact is not up for debate by either side of the Eden Housing political discussion.
I am 100% in favor of building affordable housing in Livermore and beyond, but constructing a college dormitory sized apartment building behind the Ale House is not the way forward. City leadership, in a land swap deal with the Livermore Rodeo Stockmen’s Association, successfully moved half of the proposed housing to another location. Surely another deal and solution can be reached to relocate the other half.