Glenn Stewart, Livermore
Most people know that throughout California, we are experiencing a severe shortage of affordable housing.
Do you know that the City of Livermore revamped their website? It is beautiful, easy to navigate, and has extensive information on Affordable Housing.
From the website: “The City’s Affordable Housing Ordinance requires housing developments to contribute to the City’s affordable housing stock, and has helped produce more than a thousand affordable homes for low-income and moderate-income families in Livermore.”
Livermore has been working with Eden Housing, so that more affordable housing can be built. The City voted in 2018 to build 130 units on the downtown development site. Others have suggested building the Eden Housing project north of Railroad Ave.
Back and forth for 5 years. Recently, the City learned more housing has to be built in the coming years. I feel that Livermore has to pick up the pace and build more housing. Let us start thinking outside of the box.
The original contractor for Legacy Apartments went bankrupt a few years back. Early this year, a local Bay Area contractor started working again on the building, but with very few workers. Maybe the global supply problem is impacting the project. This may be an opportunity.
Is there any possibility that Eden Housing and the City of Livermore can come together and acquire the Legacy Apartments project with the intent of turning the 222 units into affordable housing units?