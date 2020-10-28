Donald Smith, Livermore
One of the continuing issues facing our Livermore community remains affordable housing.
Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for affordable housing remains high. The pandemic and presidential election has consumed everyone’s interest and energy. The election will soon be behind us.
Our community should examine the viability of relocating the affordable housing contemplated for the old Lucky’s site between L and K streets to the north side of Railroad Avenue. There are many issues to be considered and discussed in the community and city hall.
Our elected officials should not overlook this opportunity to increase our supply of affordable housing and create a larger downtown park.