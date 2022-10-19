Ralph Moir, Livermore
I support affordable housing, having served on the board of Interfaith Housing (housing for financially stressed seniors) for 30 years. I also agree with Greg Scott, a formerly homeless Livermore resident. His letter of October 6 states that “housing low-income and homeless people in the city core displays a socio-economic divide that is not appropriate for our downtown.” The Eden Housing project is not a good fit for the old Lucky site, as now planned. Rather, a park is a good fit!