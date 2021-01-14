Andrew Barker, Livermore
In our expensive city, the current guidelines for very low-income housing include families making $50,000 to $70,000 a year.
The Eden Housing proposal for downtown is focused on such people. Let me assure you that someone making $50,000 a year is in our workforce.
In contrast, Save Downtown Livermore argues that only the rich should be allowed in our city. Their housing proposal uses a national standard for ‘workforce housing’ that is inappropriate for the extremely high costs we have locally, and the housing in their proposal would be unaffordable except to those making around $100,000 a year.
Our community character is not just about how things look on the outside. In Livermore, our character is to be welcoming to everyone, even those who are not wealthy, and to help those in need. I urge Livermore residents to preserve our character by supporting truly affordable housing.