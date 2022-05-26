Joseph Grcar, Castro Valley
I was flabbergasted to read the endorsement of Eric Swalwell. What a pile of malarkey. The Independent ignores the two things for which Swalwell is mainly known. He toured the country for years running for president, and then Swalwell was the first candidate to drop out in 2020. He also spent years trying to impeach President Trump for imagined ties to Russia, for which Special Council Muller found no evidence, and the Senate voted to acquit. Virtually every line in the endorsement is made up. "Accessible public servant" cannot be true, because Swalwell is mostly absent from the district; he bought a house in Washington not here, and I never see cars parked at his district office in Castro Valley. "Tenaciously fighting for stronger local and regional infrastructure;" what does that even mean? When Swalwell wrote to the BART Board arguing for a train to Livermore (which nobody wants), only a week later the Board dropped the project. Now, Swalwell wants a train over the Altamont Pass, which will only add riders to the already packed BART trains through Dublin. Please stop voting for this failed Congressman. Choose from among the many candidates of many parties who may actually do something for us.