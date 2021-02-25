Lee Edwards, Livermore
Donna Blevins, wow!
We seem to have some similar family histories and upbringings. I do take exceptions to some of the assumptions you make. I never mentioned cages in my letter, but since you did, you might have forgotten that it was Obama and Biden that built these "holding enclosures" in 2014. Obama and Biden also began separating children that were brought over the border by human smugglers and non-relative adults.
Another of your assumptions is that I am against hard working migrants. I didn't say anything of the sort. I am totally in favor of legal immigration into the U.S. Here is my assumption. I assume you and your family immigrated legally to the U.S. True?
I don't believe I said anything about Black, Brown or LGBTQ people but since you brought it up let's look at that - school choice, lower minority unemployment, larger wage increases, less dependence on food stamps, opportunity zones, increased funding for Black colleges and universities, the First Step Act and prison reform all improved life for minorities.
From your statements you infer that I condoned the actions of the rioters in D.C. on Jan 6. I didn't even mention that in my comments. Please stay on point. I will state that anyone doing anything criminal should be held accountable for those actions. No one, right or left, conservation or liberal should get away with any violation of the law.
Lastly, I don't need you to feel sorry for me for "not getting it." I pay my taxes, I donate to worthy causes, I volunteer, and I thoroughly enjoy my blended, multi-ethnic family. Please don't put words in my mouth.