Karen Sweet, Livermore
March 22 was the National Ag Day, celebrating the people and values of Agriculture that sustain this nation and contribute to others. https://www.agday.org/ “Growing a Climate for Tomorrow” is the 2022 theme, an opportunity to share the technological, biological, and technical strides and resources being made to produce food, fiber, flowers, and, yes, fuel with increasing sustainability.
Alameda County has a long heritage of diverse hay and grain, orchard fruit and oil, winegrapes, and row crops (i.e. strawberries, melons). The Hagemann Farm in Livermore, Ardenwood Farm in Fremont, pumpkin patches and other sites demonstrate it.
The County’s current state of Agriculture remains strong and diverse. Each year the Agriculture Commissioner collects gross sales data of raw products leaving farms and ranches. Commodity values are an annual snapshot, affected each year by the market, weather, drought and wildfire, as was Covid-19. The 2020 snapshot:
Acreage. 182,488 acres (ac) were actively farmed or ranched, including 52 ac of community gardens and 92 ac of school gardens.
Total gross commodity sales: $43,895,000.
Wine Grapes: 2533 ac, $19,470,000
Cattle $12,183,000
Fruit, Olives & Nuts: 1786 ac, $5,646,000
Field Crops - hay, grain, pasture: 138,234 ac, $4,986,000
Nursery shrubs and ornamentals: 123 ac, $4,583,000
Sheep, Goats, Pigs, Bee pollination & Apiary products $520,000
Vegetables - broccoli, cabbage, corn, lettuce, melons: 40 ac, $316,000
Agriculturalists, Consumers and the Community greatly benefit from Ag Department services. It is responsible for many programs that protect agriculture, consumers, and the urban and natural environment. Staff and the canine patrol regularly inspect shipments and measuring devices at the Oakland Port and Airport and other parcel centers, where shipments enter the country.
Pest (plant, rodent, nematode and insect) detection, exclusion, and management programs (i.e. Sudden Oak Death and fruit flies) and pesticide use (training, licensing and compliance of applicators) are critical services conducted in partnership with regional land management agencies and organizations to protect all native and ornamental plants.
Weights and Measures ensures that people can pump fuel from verified dispensers, buy their groceries over accurate scales, and pay fair prices without price gouging. Every commercial scale, scanner and fuel pump is tested and sealed, even at the Oakland Port and Airport.
Thank you, Ag Commissioner Roche, for this report that reminds us Alameda County is still an agricultural county. acgov.org/cda.