Larry Gosselin, Livermore
The Alameda County Agricultural Advisory Committee (AAC) has submitted a progressive solar power policy to the Supervisor’s Transportation and Planning Committee. We have recognized that agrivoltaics, the synergistic enhancements of agriculture and solar power production, is a strategy that can allow our county to meet our green power objectives, while also regenerating soils and bio-habitat that have been damaged by monoculture and failure to adequately mitigate for the juggernaut of urban sprawl. Measure D has found the multi-functional role of agriculture includes managed production of resources, as with wind power; but agrivoltaics creates microclimates beneath the arrays that will prolong the dryland growing season and decrease irrigation needs. As a further enhancement, agrivoltaics is being recognized as a tool that can contribute to the redevelopment of a local farm-to-fork food economy that supports other county objectives including All IN EATS, Vision 2026, and the 2011 Human Services Needs Assessment. The AAC has also encouraged our urban neighbors to aggressively challenge the status quo to thrust feasible urban-rural microgrid development strategies to the forefront. We are hopeful that your efforts will join with those of the rural community to fight the global destruction of ecosystems caused by climate change. The political power, and engineering difficulties, limit the potential of the urban environment to meet our green power needs.There are concerns of a few that it is a sham strategy to allow photovoltaics a foothold on our rural landscape. Although the AAC has presented multi-tiered review policy to address those concerns, programs remain to be developed to ensure proper implementation. The next steps should be to develop Agricultural and Resource Management Plans specific to agrivoltaics. There are also concerns that agrivoltaic is not tested. A simple literature review reveals the near universal support for the potential of this strategy. Implementation projects are occurring worldwide. There will be unique implementations in Alameda County, but local market driven strategies are common to agriculture. We have failed future generations by harvesting millions of years of carbon sequestration and inadvertently poisoning Mother Earth. We did not know, but now we do. There was a time that Alameda County was the fourth largest agricultural producer in the state. We are now one of the lowest. It is time to assume that leadership position again by doing what agriculturists do best, providing goods and services for the benefit of our community.