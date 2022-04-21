Larry Gosselin, Livermore
Wildlife thrives when agrivoltaics, the colocation of clean energy production and agricultural land stewardship is planned and managed to create continuity of habitat. That habitat is vertical, from deep in the soil to the open air, and it is vertical, spanning the geographic landscape connected by wildlife corridors.
Agrivoltaics manages vertical habitat by providing intermittent shade much as is done by a tree canopy, shade-cloth, lath houses, or whitewash on greenhouses. Shade structures cool the soil, and slow soil drying increasing the dry agriculture grow season and decreasing irrigation water. The shade also benefits the air below the panels by increasing the humidity and decreasing the temperature. Heat stress to the soil and all living things is reduced. Plants and animals benefit whether they be crops or wildlife and farmers and ranchers can find refuge when working. Regenerative soil management strategies are enhanced and would provide further moisture and temperature moderation.
Agrivoltaics manages horizontal habitat that is otherwise known as the “working landscape”. Alameda County has a vast network of transmission and transfer station infrastructure that can be managed as habitat and trails corridors. Agrivoltaic facilities will be connected to this transmission network allowing wildlife friendly agrivoltaic practices to contribute to a distributed habitat system that returns perennial, native plants, insects and other living organisms to our working landscape.
A farmer or rancher would say:
“Yes, land stewardship can provide multiple benefits. It can enhance agricultural practices, restore wildlife systems, integrate with agritourism and multi-use trails, and provide live-farm opportunities within that new agroeconomy. Please look at our plans and help us do this.”
Agrivoltaics is a tool. It can be used to help the entire ecosystem while tackling the global climate crisis. It should be our first choice from urban rooftops to any agricultural property.