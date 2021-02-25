Larry Gosselin DVM, Livermore
I am a working conservationist and rancher in North Livermore.
After a severe, life-altering injury, I left my career as a horse veterinarian and research consultant to recover in the landscape of the Tri-Valley. My statement is based on research, a deep understanding of county ordinance, and hands dirty from work in the soil since I was a child.
Agrivoltaics is concurrently managing the same area of land for solar power and enhanced agriculture. Research has demonstrated that microclimates beneath the solar arrays decrease water loss from plants, retain soil moisture longer through the growing season, and reduce the stress of excessive sun. When combined with regenerative soil strategies, a recurring cycle of carbon sequestration brings life back to soil that has been neglected by mono-cropping and poorly managed grazing. That new soil life creates opportunities for more jobs in agriculture and can serve as one pillar for the development of a vibrant farm-to-fork local food economy. Agrivoltaics permits stewardship of the land to return, allowing enhanced conservation and outdoor recreation to develop. Agrivoltaics is the green power that meets carbon negative goals now, not 30 years from now.
Agrivoltaics is necessary for Measure D to be fulfilled in North Livermore. It’s been 21 years since North Livermore was designated an Intensive Agriculture Area tasked to withstand urban sprawl. Since then, there have been no sustainable high value agricultural activities in the area. Increasing commuter traffic, non-compliant urban businesses, junk yards, storage yards, and dilapidated buildings contribute to the ‘scenic viewshed’ that ranchette owners and commuters want preserved for their benefit alone.
Measure D provided the essential tools of managed resource production to allow North Livermore to prosper as a complimentary agriculture district to South Livermore. Those tools include intensive agriculture, and managed production of energy resources. Agrivoltaics synergistically combines these tools to create infrastructure necessary to save the North Livermore Valley, save the planet, and create sustainable agriculture opportunities. Throughout the United States and internationally, agricultural associations, universities, states, and nations are recognizing and building upon the strong pairing of solar power and enhanced agricultural production.
We can do the same, or we can continue to watch the land die, the forests burn, and the droughts to continue to decimate our rangelands. I encourage you to email Supervisor Haubert at david.haubert@acgov.org to support agrivoltaics in North Livermore.