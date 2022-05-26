Mike Grant, Dublin
Ahern for Sheriff! I just saw the top Editorial calling for a candidate for Sheriff — whose name I will not print, because she does not even have the background to run such a complicated department. Like normal, the Editor, or whomever wrote this, is very misinformed about what the candidate does at the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department. Well Mr. Editor, she runs the Santa Rita jail that you wrote about with all the issues. Maybe you should tell all the readers about that before you dump on our sheriff. Another thing she was in charge of was the seating for the banquet at Urban Shield. Now for many years I was a vendor at this event, and the table seating was a joke. She would tell you what table you were to be at, but someone else was already at the table. She was very unorganized! To let her run the Sheriff’s Department would be a train wreck like you never seen. Crime would get out of control, deputies would retire, and public safety would suffer. Voters should remember this comment, “You don't put the ‘baggage handler’ loading the 747 in the cockpit.” Ahern needs to fly this plane and the other candidate needs to keep loading the luggage on the belt.