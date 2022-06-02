Mike Grant, Dublin
Alameda county citizens don't be fooled by the other candidates for the job of Sheriff. This job requires an "expertise" that not many have in their background. This department is very large and covers 821 square miles and in the tri-valley alone there is 300 square miles of it. He is in charge of 1,000 sworn officers with 400 of those officers out on the streets on patrol assignments and the total number of employees under him is 1,700 people. This is not a department we turn over to a rookie for on-the-job training!
Just in the last couple of weeks we have had 2 very horrific active shooting events. One was in Buffalo, New York and the other was in Uvalde, Texas. Both of these shootings took 31 lives and of that 19 were children. This week ABC 7 News and Luz Pena interview Our Sherriff Greg Ahern about this event. What Ahern said is what we all expect from our Law Enforcement personnel. When she asked him how the Alameda County sheriff department would handle this kind of event his reply was we have breaching tools in our units with ballistic shields, and we would not have waited to enter the classroom. Under Greg Ahern’s leadership he trains other departments in active shooter tactics. Under his leadership other departments in the bay area, out of state departments and other countries have come for active shooter training. So, this is why it's so important in these uncertain times we stick with a proven leader who can protect all of us.
Please, when you vote select Greg Ahern for sheriff of Alameda County.
God Bless those 31 lost in the shooting and please pray for their families.