I am designing a generative artificial intelligence app (computer application) to help with the decision on implementation of Asbury Church’s tiny houses for the homeless project. Actually, since machine language is a subset of artificial intelligence, it is more accurately a machine language app, as it involves no cognition. It will be an umbrella of apps, which I call the Locating Homeless Incubator (LHI), that uses APIs (application programming interfaces) to OpenAI’s GPT-4, Alphabet Google’s Bard, and Anthropic’s large language models (LLMs).
The reason for the use of multiple LLMs is to build trustworthiness based on the confidence level of references and to create reliable output via a “majority report.” An example would be using a reference to Dr. Chris Herring at UCLA, who studies poverty, homelessness, and housing. Dr. Herring would get a statistical confidence level of 80 to 90 percent. To the contrary, a reference to California Governor Newsom on homelessness would get a confidence level hovering just above zero.
LHI would have a graphics generator app. This would create content, such as Currier & Ives-esque rendition prints for proponents of the Asbury Church tiny houses project proposal. Later, LHI versions will have a holographic content generator, as an invaluable tool to further perpetuate fantasies on homelessness and its solutions.
The Community Contentment Index (CCI) app will be integral to LHI. It will learn the resentment, disrespect and contempt in the Asbury Church’s surrounding community with regard to the tiny houses project. This is partially through parsing of a training data set of media like The Independent, social networks, and other sources for strings - such as polarizing, divisive labels like NIMBY (Not in My Back Yard) to justify the tiny houses project. The CCI prescriptions may be of interest to Asbury Church in building stronger and healthier community relations. Included also in this training data set and its descriptions will be property tax rates in the area and how much the tax base of Asbury Church is being subsidized. CCI could then predict property evaluations with the tiny houses project and prescribe why residents should have a say in the building of the project at all.
Lastly, LHI would have the Jesus Evaluation Index app. The basis of its algorithm is that Jesus would live with the many unsheltered homeless that did not get to live in the tiny houses and not with the few who do.