Greg Scott, Livermore

I am designing a generative artificial intelligence app (computer application) to help with the decision on implementation of Asbury Church’s tiny houses for the homeless project. Actually, since machine language is a subset of artificial intelligence, it is more accurately a machine language app, as it involves no cognition. It will be an umbrella of apps, which I call the Locating Homeless Incubator (LHI), that uses APIs (application programming interfaces) to OpenAI’s GPT-4, Alphabet Google’s Bard, and Anthropic’s large language models (LLMs).