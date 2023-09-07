“HAL: I’m sorry Dave. I’m afraid I can’t do that. Dave Bowman: What’s the problem? HAL: I think you know what the problem is just as well as I do.” (From the movie script: “2001: A Space Odyssey,” 1968. HAL stands for “Heuristically programmed Algorithmic computer.”)
A band of common sense-lacking are gathering in Washington, D.C. on September 13th as part of the “A.I. [Artificial Intelligence] insight forums” billed as “listening sessions” behind closed doors. (Laughs erupt from Orwell and Huxley fans.) The common sense-lacking are the titans of tech (e.g., Pichai, Nadella, Huang, Musk), upstart techie princes (e.g., Altman), has-beens of tech (e.g., Schmidt), and “genius” politicians (e.g., Schumer).
It is probable that 12-year-olds are in their bedrooms with a family subscription to OpenAI’s GPT4 (Generative Pre-trainer Transformer, Version 4) and are creating websites to generate “jailbreak” prompts to bombard GPT4 to learn how to blast through GPT4’s “guardrails.” This is the same method that academics and the nefarious are using the world over. This is to be regulated?
By any stretch of the imagination, how? Online, on the cloud, the GPT4 user has access to GPT4’s trillion parameters. Those who created GPT4’s large language model (LLM) do not even understand the matrix of interrelationships of this enormous set of parameters, which is only growing with increasing data center power requirements. (An AI data server rack requires more than seven times the power of a non-AI server rack. Note: Energy equals power multiplied by time.)
The LLM of GPT4 and other LLMs are programmed to accomplish “standard learning” by “gradient descent.” This “reactive” form of artificial intelligence can be dubbed “imitation” (Chen, Silicon Valley Laboratories). One problem: LLMs are doing things like “in-context learning,” which LLMs were not programmed to do. This means LLMs are developing abilities “they” were not programmed to develop. No one knows all the “emergent abilities” the LLMs are creating. How do we regulate and make rules for something that neither we nor the creators understand?
Where is the “Her” movie’s Samantha? Washington, D.C. is not going to invite AI itself?
“Without those weapons, often though he had used them against himself, Man would never have conquered his world. Into them he had put his heart and soul, and for ages they had served him well. But now, as long as they existed, he was living on borrowed time.” (Clarke, “2001: A Space Odyssey”)