This is in regards to the letter sent by Dr. G. Roger Gathers, “Unraveling the Climate Hoax,” which went into great detail to show how wrong “believers in the global warming religion” are. Whether someone believes in global warming or not, we can’t deny the existence of air pollution or that human beings have created it and are suffering from it. We don’t need scientific studies; we can see it in the air and we can feel it in our lungs.
I don’t understand how anyone who wants to live a healthy life and breathe clean air can argue that it would not be beneficial to earth, nature and its inhabitants to greatly reduce air pollution. I suggest those who believe polluted air is a good thing, feel free to wrap your lips around a smokestack or exhaust pipe and breathe deeply.