Russ Greenlaw, Livermore

There seems to be a lot of concern about the Livermore Airport and leaded aviation gasoline. When I began flying in 1967, there were two fuels commonly available, called 80/87 (for the octane rating measured two different ways) and 100/130. In 1969, I bought a used plane originally manufactured in 1958 and certified to use a fuel by then discontinued, 91/96. A majority of non-airline planes were certified for either 80/87 or 91/96 - both of which had zero or nearly zero lead (25 gallons would have only 1.4 grams). About 10% of non-airline planes had slightly higher compression engines that needed the higher octane 100/130 with about 8 times the lead of 80/87 or 91/96.