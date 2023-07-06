There seems to be a lot of concern about the Livermore Airport and leaded aviation gasoline. When I began flying in 1967, there were two fuels commonly available, called 80/87 (for the octane rating measured two different ways) and 100/130. In 1969, I bought a used plane originally manufactured in 1958 and certified to use a fuel by then discontinued, 91/96. A majority of non-airline planes were certified for either 80/87 or 91/96 - both of which had zero or nearly zero lead (25 gallons would have only 1.4 grams). About 10% of non-airline planes had slightly higher compression engines that needed the higher octane 100/130 with about 8 times the lead of 80/87 or 91/96.
By about 1970, the airlines and military had converted to all jet fleets, and cars were being designed to run on unleaded. So, by about 1975, all use of leaded gasoline was drastically reduced (airlines, military, and cars no longer using it).
By the 1990s, the high lead 100/130 fuel was replaced by what is called 100LL with half (or less) as much lead. Unfortunately, with the reduction in demand for all aviation gasoline, the manufacturers chose to eliminate the ultra-low lead 80/87 grade and produce only 100LL.
I read of persons complaining about the relatively small amount of lead in avgas. Those people seem oblivious to the enormously greater use of leaded fuels before the 1970s. The Santa Clara County Supervisors seem to think that all the lead found in that county’s soil is from current 100LL avgas use.
By personal experience since 1969, I find that the current 100LL fuel causes far less spark plug fouling than the former 100/130 fuel, but not as good as if the avgas were lead-free or nearly so, as in the unavailable 91/96 or even 80/87, which formerly could be used for high-altitude cruise fuel to keep the plugs clean.
It seems some people are unappreciative of the reduction in avgas lead and want to blame the pilots and airports for what was the manufacturers’ decision to make only a single fuel, with higher lead than 90% of us need.
Rejoice! Unleaded 100 octane avgas is now being produced by some firms and will eventually be widely available but isn’t yet.
I, and about 90% of piston aviation, would be better-off right now to have the old 91/96 fuel back, but it won’t happen.