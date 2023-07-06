Donna Cabanne, Livermore

Mark your calendars!!! July 10th at 7 pm... Important Livermore City Council meeting about the Airport. Thanks to all who participated in the meeting June 26th, and to the City of Pleasanton for their thoughtful letter. Unfortunately, the edited airport policy is still deficient. It doesn’t implement essential parts of the 2010 Airport Resolution; it ignores noise and public outreach; and it fails to protect public health.