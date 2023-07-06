Mark your calendars!!! July 10th at 7 pm... Important Livermore City Council meeting about the Airport. Thanks to all who participated in the meeting June 26th, and to the City of Pleasanton for their thoughtful letter. Unfortunately, the edited airport policy is still deficient. It doesn’t implement essential parts of the 2010 Airport Resolution; it ignores noise and public outreach; and it fails to protect public health.
In section 1.2, NOISE issues are again disregarded; key phrases of the 2010 Resolution crossed out; other parts completely eliminated. The edited policy removed “aggressively” reduce noise, part of the 2010 Resolution.
Residents suggested legal ways to get compliance with night noise curfews, such as making public a list of offenders (legal according to city attorney); requiring a pledge from pilots; requiring education and training for pilots who violate noise curfews; placing signs in front of hangars stating noise curfews and consequences for violations. No suggestions were included.
The City of Pleasanton asked that airport development occur ONLY when “existing facilities need significant rehabilitation, improvement, or replacement.” That condition was removed.
In Section 2.9, the text should state any application for air cargo must be “small parcel air cargo” and must serve businesses/residents in the Tri-Valley.
The City Initiative section needs to be removed; the City should NOT be actively soliciting new development as stated in 2010 Resolution.
And what about health concerns? Livermore needs to stop selling leaded av fuel to pilots and stop poisoning our children with lead emissions from aircraft taxiing, taking off and landing. We don’t need to replicate the studies by Santa Clara County and Kaiser Permanente that showed lead in the blood of children living near airports. Instead, ask the Council to require airport fixed based operators to start selling unleaded av fuel.
Concerned about these issues??
1. Please email the City Council: ask them to reject the edited airport policy and incorporate ALL provisions of the 2010 Resolution:
2. Share this information with your neighbors.
3. Please attend the City Council Meeting July 10th at 7pm, City Council Chambers, 1016 S. Livermore Ave. You can attend by zoom; zoom link will be printed in the July 10th agenda. With your input, we can reduce airport noise and stop poisoning our children.