Steven and Margot Rego, Pleasanton
Thirty years ago, my family and I moved to the City of Pleasanton, in the Pleasanton Meadows section. From Mayor Tarver then to Mayor Karla Brown now, we have been most thankful for the responsible way the city has monitored/regulated its growth, thus providing a high quality of life.
Back then, the Livermore Airport was considered a small recreational and educational experience that comported itself adequately, as our real estate agent had explained would be the status quo going forward.
That has all changed. Somewhere along the line, that good neighbor program has ended. An elitist attitude of “our way or the highway” corporatist ethic has replaced it. Noise, air and land pollution are the new matrix, morning, noon and night, not to mention a disclosure to prospective buyers having to be implemented. THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE to all folks in areas anywhere near the flight paths. I hope this readership and the population at large demand much more from the City of Livermore and Livermore Airport. Please attend the meetings and make sure your thoughts are expressed.