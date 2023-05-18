Pam Alcaraz, Livermore

Your May 10, 2023 article, “Airport Policy Proposal Stirs Noise Concerns” by David Jen, highlighted some important Livermore Airport Citizen’s Group (LACG) concerns about the unrestrained expansion at the Livermore Airport. It also mentioned that Stephanie Egidio from the city manager’s office has been notified by concerned citizens having to live with the increased airport noise pollution every day and lack of transparency.