Your May 10, 2023 article, “Airport Policy Proposal Stirs Noise Concerns” by David Jen, highlighted some important Livermore Airport Citizen’s Group (LACG) concerns about the unrestrained expansion at the Livermore Airport. It also mentioned that Stephanie Egidio from the city manager’s office has been notified by concerned citizens having to live with the increased airport noise pollution every day and lack of transparency.
Here are some concerns, questions, and opinions for consideration:
Why not install noise monitoring equipment in areas with the most reported complaints and develop apps that allow residents, City Councils, and Livermore Airport to review the data for compliance. If an aircraft exceeds the agreed noise level, the Pilot and Livermore Airport are fined.
Regarding a lack of transparency, federal law does prohibit a city from denying airport access to aircraft. However, night flying restrictions or night-time curfews are regulations or legislation imposed by a governing body to limit the ground-perceived exposure to aircraft noise pollution during the night hours, when the majority of residents are trying to sleep (e.g., 8:00am to 10:00pm). Airports publish their voluntary night-flying curfew hours.
The statement that “Livermore Airport is part of a whole aviation ecosystem” is very misleading. Most of the corporate jets using Livermore Airport appear to be transporting individuals of substantial wealth for their personnel convenience, avoiding the use of local airports (SFO, OAK, and SJC). Additionally, some of these corporate jets fly so low over residential homes you could clearly see their landing gear and you must stop a conversation due to the aircraft noise. Why don’t these planes fly over I-580 as a landing approach or industrial areas?
There’s a current push to eliminate old gas-guzzling vehicles. Why doesn’t the City of Livermore break new “Green” ground and promote the use of new energy efficient-low noise aircraft, especially for pilots who enjoy making loud airplane engine throttling noise while circling residential homes.
Where are all the Livermore Green Activists for climate change, reducing air pollution, and noise pollution!