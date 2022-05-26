Frank Dolijack, Pleasanton
I am writing again after reading in the print edition a clarification by the owner of Five Rivers Aviation on the airport noise solution presented in the previous edition, and I want to avoid misinformation suggested by this clarification. This clarification stated, “To clarify, Sandhu’s suggestion was not to extend the runway, but to add a displaced threshold before the runway, so planes taking off can have space to get a head start and climb earlier and higher before they reach residential areas... The displaced threshold does not extend the available runway for planes that are landing.”
Yes, but the RUNWAY NEEDS TO BE EXTENDED for PLANES THAT ARE TAKING OFF. How else can they get the “space to get a head start?” It should be obvious that runways and taxiways would have to be added to the grassy area to the east by perhaps another 1,000 feet, which would extend the current 5,300 feet of runway to 6,300 feet. Let us suppose the runway is extended, and jets take off 1,000 feet earlier. The earlier lift off would have them traverse the residential area, on average, only 100 feet higher. Not very significant. Instead, the pilots should operate their aircraft according to the ICAO Noise Abatement Departure Procedure 1 and turn north as soon as possible when reaching 1,200 feet MSL, thus avoiding flight over the residential area. How pilots operate their jet aircraft is a real solution to noise, not extending the runway.