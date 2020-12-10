Rich Buckley, Livermore
Question: What is less environmentally disruptive?
(A) 410 Acre Solar Farm - Phase One - scalable with more land.
(B) Thorium U-233 Molten Salt SMR producing 10 x Power Level of (A) and scalable to 100 time power level of (A) with no increase in land use required? 10 acres is all that’s needed to scale up to a 5-Gigawatt (5-GW) walkaway safe Thorium plant. The linked video TED Talk explains.
This group of posts is intended to eventually sort through all types of power production, consider environmental impacts, consider the implications that drive countries to war, and look at alternatives.
Wind and solar power combined with battery power is not dependable and leads to power shortages that lead to inevitably to boarder conflicts and war. Our prime land is consumed needlessly catering to “solar panel and battery power people + wind farmers, (spab’s),” that our politicians cannot say no to. 410 acres in north Livermore is only the beginning for the spab’s. They are making their play for the entire North Livermore Valley, and starting with just 410 acres.
The power demand is so great, the spab’s know they can fill the entire North Livermore Valley. Who’s going to tell them no?
Alternatively, we can scale up and generate 1,000 times the power generated in the 410 acres using 10 acres with walkaway passive safety using thorium. This could all be safely transferred into the old Westinghouse facility on Highway 84 and provide uninterrupted supply of electricity to the entire San Francisco Bay Area.
We are just now waking up to realize there are safe, reliable, alternatives. Let the solar panels stay on rooftops, parking lots and back yards.