Bill Zeid, Livermore
Tri-Valley residents have expressed concerns about crime which includes personal property and retail thefts. These concerns are valid and underscore the importance of the Alameda County DA election in June 2022.
It is important that the elected DA recognize the importance of aggressively prosecuting those who break our laws. Most Tri-Valley residents think highly of our police departments but the police can only do so much if the DA will not prosecute those they arrest.
One of the candidates running for Alameda County (AC) DA is Pamela Price. Ms. Price has gone on record as opposing life without the possibility of parole for even those convicted of the most heinous of crimes. Upon further research it looks like Ms. Price's views correlate strongly with those of SF and LA county DA's Boudin and Gascon who are two well-known left-wing extremists. Close to home we have seen property and retail crimes thefts soar in SF even to the point where some major retailers are shutting down or reducing their operations there. These criminals know there is little chance of being arrested and even less chance of being prosecuted. The result is not rocket science. Unfortunately, Livermore city Councilmember Brittni Kiick has actually endorsed Ms. Price for DA.
The other two candidates running for AC DA do not appear to be any more committed to prosecuting those who break our laws. While a serious discussion can certainly be had about inequities in our justice system this does not change the need to uphold the law and prosecute those who violate it. It is equally important that efforts to overturn Proposition 47 also be undertaken.
Thankfully, the Independent announced that a virtual event will be held on Nov. 14 at 1:30 p.m., where the three candidates will answer questions from the audience. It is imperative that these three candidates hear from moderates and conservatives that we want our laws upheld and we reject any attempts to justify theft as now being acceptable. This is our chance to let them know we don't want these extreme left-wing policies and I ask that if you agree with me to please participate. Just complaining is not going to change anything. 49ers and Raiders don't conflict with webinar.
The Independent has informed us to register for the webinar go to trivalley.rocks/ACDA2022.