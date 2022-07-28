Nate Miley, Vice President Alameda County Board of Supervisors and David Haubert Supervisor, District 1 Alameda County Board of Supervisors

On July 19, the Board of Supervisors discussed whether to publicly agendize a discussion and possible review of its eviction moratorium. The moratorium had not been discussed in over a year and the request would have simply allowed the public an opportunity to be heard and to ask questions.  