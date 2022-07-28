Nate Miley, Vice President Alameda County Board of Supervisors and David Haubert Supervisor, District 1 Alameda County Board of Supervisors
On July 19, the Board of Supervisors discussed whether to publicly agendize a discussion and possible review of its eviction moratorium. The moratorium had not been discussed in over a year and the request would have simply allowed the public an opportunity to be heard and to ask questions.
The Board voted 3-2, declining a public discussion of this matter. While the decision was ultimately made by a majority of the board to not discuss this item we feel it is important to explain why we supported doing so.
In 2020, the majority of the Board approved a moratorium on evictions for renters beginning March 24, 2020, until 60 days after the expiration of the local health emergency. Many things have changed since early 2020. We are no longer under shelter in place, people are vaccinated and back to work. California and almost every other county has long since completely rescinded their eviction moratoriums. Despite these facts, the County’s local health emergency -- and by default its ban on residential evictions -- remains in place.
Everyone recognizes and acknowledges this, and public testimony has more than confirmed this.
We’ve heard about individuals capable of paying rent who refuse to do so. Pandemic protections were enacted to support vulnerable and struggling individuals. Make no mistake, some industries will never recover, and some continue to struggle to find work. However, some tenants refuse to sign paperwork which would allow landlords to apply for rental assistance.
Tenants who CAN pay rent and are withholding it are taking advantage of — and putting — at risk these very protections.
Continuing the moratorium in its current form may ultimately at a minimum be found to be an illegal taking of private property. If so, this would expose the county’s taxpayers to huge financial damages, limiting resources from our most vulnerable populations. Making prudent changes at this time may limit this liability. Nobody wants to see anyone evicted from their home because of Covid-19. But after over two years it’s time to consider changes to stop tenants who refuse to pay rent for reasons unrelated to COVID-19.