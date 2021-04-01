Elizabeth Judge, Livermore
Recently the Alameda County Board of Supervisors (BOS) unanimously approved plans for the Intersect/Aramis industrial solar power project to be located in North Livermore Valley. Unfortunately, the project would cover 400 acres of protected space in North Livermore with 270,000 solar panels and batteries the size of shipping containers with eighty percent of the power going to a San Francisco energy company!
This decision did not take into account a new study, published in the journal, Nature Sustainability, and conducted by Professor Roger Bales at UCMerced in collaboration with UCWater and UCSanta Cruz. The study reported that covering the 4,000 miles of California’s open canals with solar panels could reduce evaporation and save upwards of 63 billion gallons of water annually, while providing approximately 13 giga watts of renewable power for the state.
Another option is a program by Google using Environmental Insights Explorer as a tool for estimating technical solar potential of all buildings. The information was part of Livermore’s Climate Action Plan report given at the City Council meeting, January 11, 2021. This is available on the City of Livermore website.
Not looking for options and helping the BOS make its decision unanimous, was the non-profit Tri-Valley Conservancy (TVC)! Despite its mission to “protect agriculture, sensitive habitats, and scenic view sheds…,” TVC raised no objections to the project. Instead it notified the Board a week before the vote that it had entered into an agreement with Intersect/Aramis so it might oversee any of the adjustments the county might impose to lessen the project’s drastic effect on the environment! With no power to increase those adjustments, TVC still agreed to oversee the construction, retain a biologist to do a peer review of the TVC quarterly reports and save the county from having to do all this for the 35 year project! If the project pays TVC for these services, where will TVC’s loyalties lie?
Since the BOS fell for the TVC scheme and left litigation as the only way forward, citizens need to take action themselves. Save North Livermore Valley, organized by Chris O'Brien, has a gofundme page: www.gofundme.com/f/save-north-livermore-valley.
The scenic vistas, natural habitat and open space of the North Livermore Valley belong to all. Chris O'Brien needs your support for Save North Livermore Valley www.gofundme.com for litigation purposes only. (The suggested service tip is not required.) Please give what you can ASAP.