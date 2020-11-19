Susan Springer, Livermore
The Alameda County East Board of Zoning Adjustments (BZA) will review the environment impact report (EIR) for the Intersect Power Aramis industrial solar power plant and lithium-ion battery station complex proposed for North Livermore Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The discussion of this project is being accelerated by Alameda County at a pace beyond the normal review process. The final EIR was released on the evening of Friday, Nov. 13. The scheduled discussion less than ten days from the release at a special meeting of the BZA during the week of Thanksgiving scarcely allows the public sufficient time to review the voluminous documents and provide comments regarding the project.
The unusual push by certain officials from the Board of Supervisors raises concern regarding who will actually benefit from the project. It is certainly not the citizens of Livermore, or even Alameda County since most of the energy generated will go to San Francisco. There are claims of temporary construction jobs created by the project. Those jobs, while important, are short-term and will occur if the solar project is erected in a less conflicted location. Initially, it was stated that all jobs would be coming from Alameda County, and now that too has changed to include Contra Costa and San Joaquin counties.
A project of this magnitude and irreversible detrimental impact to North Livermore Valley should be allocated sufficient time for careful consideration and discussion. It is disrespectful to the citizens in Alameda County to rush a decision on the project to satisfy the short-term selfish benefit of officials with no investment in the outcome.
From more information on the solar project see https://www.savenorthlivermorevalley.com/