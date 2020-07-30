I was hoping my satirical letter of July 9 would have spared us, but it seems he just can’t help himself. I fear Mr. Brovont, in his recent letter, made it obvious he does not understand my point, along with the criticism of his verbosity. Was I too subtle? Or does he really not have an honest intellectual response to my calling out the racism he has buried in all those $10 words?
As a woman I am used to being dismissed by such men, so it’s old hat and does not bother me. I just cannot stomach the tedium of reading another of his puffed-up notes, so will skip to the next letter when I see his name in future. He has nothing new or relevant to say, anyway.
I completely agree with Werner Schlapfer’s persuasive and well-written letter. To paraphrase the Rev. Al Sharpton, you can’t lift yourself up by your bootstraps if someone has taken away your boots. The Just World Hypothesis that Mr. Schlapfer mentions is an easy cover for dismissing racial justice as unnecessary, as victims deserve their suffering. For those of us who want to see the last remnants of Jim Crow banished, and who think locking children in cages is monstrous and criminal, who enjoy clean air and water, please vote in November.
This is probably the most important election in our lifetimes. Not only do we have to decide who can actually lead us out of this pandemic, we also have to choose between democracy and monarchy. We are on the edge of an abyss, and we can choose to step back to the America of striving as one nation to fulfill the ideals represented in the Constitution and by the Statue of Liberty, or jump headfirst into authoritarianism, rampant corruption, destruction of our environment, and cataclysmic economic failure. And if a few ridiculously egotistical stuffed shirts get taken down a notch or two, so much the better.