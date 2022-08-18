Jorge Molina, Livermore
My name is Jorge Molina, and I have lived in the Livermore community going on five years now. Within this time, my wife and family have had the blessing of meeting the Izarraraz family. From the start, we noticed that they share the same values and views as us. Just to name a few: faith, family, education and well-being for The Livermore community. We have witnessed Alex’s heart and deep concerns for the families of Livermore several times through fellowshipping together, serving the community together, ministering through different outreach’s and just having family get togethers. Alex has always been about listening to others, action and providing encouragement to get involved with the schools and community by attending board meetings and letting our voices be heard to make a difference. I feel that with Alex’s leadership, heart and hands-on experience, she would be a great addition to the school board voted in as a board trustee. Livermore families and the school district needs changes for the sake of all our children, and Alex is a trustworthy candidate.