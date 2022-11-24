Tania Panarello, Livermore
To Sharon Draggoo: Please forgive me if I inadvertently dragged you into any unwanted controversy by replying favorably to your letter. I wish I knew you, too; I sincerely hope our paths cross someday.
Tania Panarello, Livermore
To Sharon Draggoo: Please forgive me if I inadvertently dragged you into any unwanted controversy by replying favorably to your letter. I wish I knew you, too; I sincerely hope our paths cross someday.
To Greg Scott: In response to your Nov. 17 letter and in keeping with quotes, “What else should I be? All apologies...” (“All Apologies”, Nirvana).
Mr. Scott, I don’t recall personally attacking you — nor do I claim to have any specific solutions to effectively helping the homeless — but I do apologize, as it seems I’ve offended you with my can-do attitude. I’m sorry you spent 6-1/2+ years homeless in Livermore, so help me understand; I’d like to hear your story.
I did some research and saw, many times, that you’ve tried to foster respect toward the homeless, while bringing awareness of their plight to the City Council and the community. Maybe your attempts have fallen on deaf ears and you’ve all but given up your mission?
While I thank you for your reading recommendation of Barbara Ehrenreich, I will remain optimistic, despite my daily discourse of criticism and cynicism to family and friends.
Though I’ve yet to experience homelessness, I’ve faced my own challenges: child of single working mother and absentee father; survivor of child molestation and attempted rape by abusive stalker boyfriend (I fought him off, but felt guilty after breaking up with him); sexual harassment from boss; codependent of a drug addict and alcoholics; racist comments (I’m part Mexican); eviction while 8 months pregnant (new landlord wanted to build condos); homeschooling two children (my older being autistic); living daily with ADHD.
I was never homeless (well, almost), yet by the grace of God I’ve persevered and kept alcoholism at bay, while developing life hacks for ADHD. God blessed me with a wonderful, supportive husband, himself a navy veteran and child abuse survivor. God made me a fighter, so I WILL get up, again and again.
Have you given up, Mr. Scott? Or will you keep fighting? I am scarred from past negative encounters with the homeless and don’t know what to do or how to properly interact with them – because I do care and want to know their stories, too – so please, tell me how I can help.
Above all else, I will continue to hope — you cannot take that from me.
