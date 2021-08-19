Lorraine Mann, Livermore
I went to Rosetta Roasting Company on South J Street today to buy coffee beans and a pastry at a new local business. When I tried to pay my $26 tab, I was told the business doesn't accept cash payment because it's "unsanitary" and they can't work the coffee bar after handling cash. Have they never heard of hand sanitizer? The business has no plans to accept cash once the pandemic is over. Though they did have a 'tip' jar on the counter filled with dollar bills!
Is this the future? What would a homeless person do, dependent on cash generosity and looking for a cool place to sit in the heat of the day? How about my friend's 14-year-old son who wants to buy a lemonade (and thankfully doesn't yet have a credit card!)? The person struggling with debt who has been counseled to 'cut up your credit cards?’
We need to support and include all our community members. I will not patronize any business that doesn't accept cash and I encourage everyone else to commit to this as well — even if you generally pay with a credit card!