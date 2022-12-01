Greg Scott, Livermore

“I am scarred from past negative encounters with the homeless and don’t know what to do or how to properly interact with them...” (Tania Panarello, “All Apologies and Open Conversation,” Mailbox, 11/24) Solution: If this is the level of character judgment and street sense, and all “homeless” are a generalized demographic, then avoid all homeless! Since “drug addict[ion]” is a problem mentioned in Ms. Panarello’s letter, this will be understood: Around 60% of homeless are either on illicit drugs, such as methamphetamine and/or fentanyl, and/or are mentally ill. If you do not comprehend the effects of drugs like these and you do not know mental illness behaviors, then please, for your own personal safety, avoid all homeless!