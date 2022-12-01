“I am scarred from past negative encounters with the homeless and don’t know what to do or how to properly interact with them...” (Tania Panarello, “All Apologies and Open Conversation,” Mailbox, 11/24) Solution: If this is the level of character judgment and street sense, and all “homeless” are a generalized demographic, then avoid all homeless! Since “drug addict[ion]” is a problem mentioned in Ms. Panarello’s letter, this will be understood: Around 60% of homeless are either on illicit drugs, such as methamphetamine and/or fentanyl, and/or are mentally ill. If you do not comprehend the effects of drugs like these and you do not know mental illness behaviors, then please, for your own personal safety, avoid all homeless!
“...I do care and want to know their stories, too - so please, tell me how I can help.” (ibid.) Start by understanding homelessness. As I have stated numerous times in our local leadership public forum: Imagine giving up “your roof, private bathroom and bed” and enduring a night out in Livermore. That is just the physical reality. If you spend enough nights unsheltered, you will get to the emotional level, as in the likes of, “...I’d like to hear your story.” (ibid.) You begin to fathom the experience when you crack, get a 5150 and are sent for a 72-hour involuntary stay in a psychiatric hospital.
With enough time being homeless, you would also probably know a homeless person who dies. During the pandemic alone I was acquainted with six homeless who died here in Livermore and there were over ten total deceased - information omitted by a 9/22 letter writer on homelessness. In 2018 my friend Carl died after being homeless in his pickup truck for 10-plus years. He had worked at Sandia National Laboratories for more than a decade and a half. He got sick. Try being ill in a pickup truck without a bathroom. I found Carl facedown on the ground in only his BVDs, having previously been covered in diarrhea. He only wanted to get up and go on with his life. Eighty hours later he died. Where was the “hope” for Carl?
“Have you given up, Mr. Scott? Or will you keep fighting?” (ibid.) “You just don’t get it.” (W. Somerset Maugham, “The Razor’s Edge”) If I were to ever give up or quit fighting and not accept the help of others, I, too, would be dead. .