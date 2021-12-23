Nancy Mulligan, Livermore
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is to see the beautiful Christmas tree in the center of downtown Livermore (for now a tree of lights) and a promise that we will continue this wonderful tradition for years to come, without the threat of seeing four-story apartment buildings that will distract from the historic beauty and character of downtown Livermore.
The citizens of Livermore want what we already have, and have had for over a century, a small-town downtown, uncluttered and spacious, alluring and appealing to residents, visitors and wine country tourists. Don’t spoil the hometown feel and character of one of the last western rustic towns in the Bay Area. I hope I get my wish this Christmas. Just a reminder - I was pretty good this year.
Love, Nancy