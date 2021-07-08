Vic Avila, Livermore
No one argues with the idea of affordable housing in Livermore, or in CA overall. It's a program that helps individuals and society. If Eden Housing can build more housing on the north side of Railroad Avenue, helping more deserving families and individuals, who disagrees with that? If it takes a longer period of time, knowing that the development will last 80 to a 100 years, would that be worth a short period of time to build a bigger therefore better development? In addition, the City of Livermore would end up with a jewel of a multi-purpose park, meeting place, landmark in the vein of Union Square in San Francisco, a place that acts like a magnet for people to visit, spread out, hang out, spend money, and further put Livermore on the map as a place to visit. Win for affordable housing, win for the current and future residents of Livermore, win for downtown business. Makes you think! All things good are worth waiting for.