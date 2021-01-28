Jan Brovont, Livermore
City officials and winery owners would like Livermore to be a destination city, but satisfying residents who would like a more quiet, quaint Livermore in which to raise their families, appears to rank last in their thinking.
Officials want to attract tourists to Livermore for weekend getaways, wine country events, maybe the rodeo or maybe just visiting downtown for dinner and a performance at the Bankhead. But can patrons find a place they can park their full-size, new Tesla or other expensive cars in one of our lovely new parking garages or lots with reduced size parking stalls? Won’t it be a surprise when they go to their car to find both doors dented and maybe the trunk shortened since someone backed into it? I’m sure they will not look forward to another visit to Livermore.
Now let’s take a closer look through a resident taxpayer’s eye. Downtown will build up with several large, four-story buildings for housing, creating a canyon effect on L Street. Parking will be crowded, even in the new parking garages, because tenants in that housing need more parking than the housing provides.
A city of almost 100,000 needs a downtown where there is something for them to do, or they will not go downtown. Instead of cramming all these and too much housing, wouldn’t it be more appealing for visitor’s and most of the 100,000 taxpaying residents to have less housing on the old Lucky site and more open space which can be used for a multitude of friendly uses?
Put housing on the northside of Railroad Avenue. With the additional space, we all could enjoy a larger versatile park area and have standard-size parking spaces.