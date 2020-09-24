Kathleen Ruegsegger, Pleasanton
These are difficult times that have put our community and all of California in a position of addressing new concerns. In the midst of the pandemic, I was introduced to Nancy Allen. In the months since meeting her, I have learned about Nancy and her campaign for Pleasanton City Council.
Nancy has a well-balanced platform, a wealth of experience, and is warm, open, and most important, independent. She was the first to state she would not accept donations from special interest groups and has challenged other candidates to do the same.
Nancy’s platform includes promoting responsible and thoughtful growth policies, protecting and preserving our downtown, and standing up for residents and small businesses throughout our community.
She also is committed to collaborating with the school district to preserve our academic excellence, which is so important during COVID-19. She also will continue working to protect and preserve our open spaces. Nancy has a record of listening to and working with the community to achieve workable solutions.
Please join me in voting for Nancy Allen. She is our best hope for the future of Pleasanton.