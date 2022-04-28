Calvin Wood, Livermore
“Can you imagine housing in Golden Gate Park (SFO) or Central Park (NYC)? Even Sacramento has no housing in the park just east of our state capitol. Perhaps, the lawsuit might enable us to work out better options with the City and Eden for a downtown housing location. I fully back the lawsuit.”
That’s what I wrote about the Save Livermore Downtown lawsuit in a letter to the editor last July. I still believe in it.
However, we need a new council majority to look for a solution. The current City Council has failed to respond to citizen requests to study an alternative location for Eden. A new majority could work collaboratively with Eden to come up with a site that would meet the objectives of both the community and Eden Housing. This new council could provide a serious study of the win-win solution that was promised two years ago before the November 2020 election, but never delivered.
Mayoral candidate John Marchand opposes moving Eden Housing off the remaining open space in the center of downtown. Mony Nop, his opponent, strongly supports relocating the residential development.
John and Sue Marchand have been, and still are, close friends of mine. However, on this one issue, we are on opposite sides. As much as I like and admire John, I feel compelled to vote for Mony Nop in the coming election.
I believe that each of us should do what we can to contribute time and money to Mony’s campaign so that the City can create an inspiring downtown for all of us to enjoy for many years to come.