Pete Stephenson, Livermore
In the Feb. 11 Independent, I read with dismay the Letter to the Editor in which Mr. Isenburg describes his plight with scammers pretending to be from Amazon.
I sincerely empathize and hope he has since been able to recover most or all of his money.
I fear that since he was fooled once by these scammers, they'll add him to a "sucker list," and he'll receive more scam calls and emails. I trust he will be skeptical and not fall for them.
I also wanted to share some information he and others might find useful:
1. Any unsolicited calls or emails purporting to be from Amazon, Apple, etc. are fake. Always. Such emails and calls are not from the companies in question, but from scammers pretending to be them. They use fake names, disposable phone numbers, websites, etc. and can be very convincing.
2. Never take any action based on information in an unsolicited email (such as calling a number in the email, clicking a link, etc.). Instead, manually type in the known-good web address (e.g., www.amazon.com) directly into your web browser. A quick check of his "Your Orders" page on the real Amazon site would verify that Mr. Isenburg's account did not place the order the scammers purported he did.
3. Amazon, Apple, etc. will never ask to scan or remotely access to someone's computer.
4. Gift cards are anonymous, untraceable, irrevocable once used, and can be quickly and easily be fenced by scammers. They should never be used for anything (e.g. paying bail money, the IRS, PG&E, etc.) other than as a gift to friends or family: gift cards are for gifts, not payments. Anyone saying otherwise is a scammer.
5. The "constant problems" with the gift cards and "reimbursement checks" were part of the scam, and a ruse to get him to send more money.
6. Since the scammers had access to his computer, I urge Mr. Isenburg change the passwords to his various online accounts (e.g. banks, email, etc.) to prevent scammers from accessing them. This should be done from a "known-clean" computer since they may still be monitoring his current one.
7. Always be skeptical. Scammers are clever, persistent, and high-pressure. With legitimate companies, there's rarely any sort of immediate time pressure to take some action, so be patient and check things out.
See consumer.ftc.gov/articles/paying-scammers-gift-cards for more helpful tips, and stay safe. Good luck!