Joseph Hill, Livermore
I have been behind the scenes helping put out signs for Mony and attending door canvassing in support of Mony. I am shocked at how dirty the politics in this town have turned. Signs that I have personally put in the ground for Mony were taken within days. Around the corner of Murrieta and Jack London Blvd., we had put out three signs for Mony. There were at least 6 other signs for different candidates there when we put Mony’s out. We drove by not even 4 days later and every sign was gone except Marchand’s signs. Talking to other volunteers who also put out signs, the same thing has happened to the signs they also put out! For one, it’s illegal to take campaign signs down, but it’s known for a fact that two young men were seen removing Mony’s signs and putting Marchand’s up instead. Is this what politics in this town has come to? I have read the Nextdoor comments from people who are just doxing Mony for leaving his job as a Livermore Police Officer. They want to know why, incorrectly stating he was close to receiving his full pension, speculating that he must have done something wrong. What has this come to that haters go to this level and try to make a scandal out of someone simply changing careers? There is no reason that Mony left LPD except to go into a very lucrative career in real estate, where he has flourished. He is a well-liked community member and for anyone to try and create things to lie about him online is just pathetic. Police officers in this day and age are leaving in droves as they are hated, disrespected and questioned at every turn. Leaving such a line of work is no scandal. Stop the dirty politics in this town.