James Caselli, Livermore
I continue to be amazed at the lack of concern by the mayor and the city council regarding the views of the citizenry. It would have been so simple to wait until after the election to confirm what Livermore citizens truly want for our downtown. Why push the land sale through in such a time frame if the council is so certain that the citizens want apartments in the city center? Why use the city attorney, paid for by citizens, to stifle the voice of those same citizens? Supporters of the current plan continue to state that citizens have already voted. Regardless, citizens now have a much better perspective regarding the effect that large apartments have on our downtown, based on current construction. Again, I ask, why the rush? When so much time has passed, it is not unreasonable to wait a couple more months to determine the people’s choice? Why can’t the mayor and city council be a little more reasonable? Flexible? Understanding? Accountable?