Valarie Daum, Livermore
I was shocked to read that the Presidio Hotel Group is NOW asking the City for a $1.9 million dollar loan to buy property in order to build a valet parking lot. What ever happened to this developer’s original plan for underground parking? Why do they not use the money originally budgeted for underground parking to finance this parking lot? Could it be that Presidio is just realizing that they cannot finance (not enough room revenue to service the debt) this development? Did the City ever vet Presidio’s feasibility report and its finances before they approved this developer’s project? Clarification of these issues by the City would be enlightening to the Livermore citizens before they give away taxpayer monies and promised parking stalls.