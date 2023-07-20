Elizabeth Taylor, Pleasanton
The white Christian nationalism rhetoric used in the presidential campaign of the insurrectionist normalizes the degradation of all human beings except for white men. Overturning Roe v Wade makes women’s lives harder. It does not impact men as they easily walk away from unwanted pregnancies, because it is not happening in their bodies. A single pregnancy takes a physical and emotional toll on women. Women founded this country next to men, but you wouldn’t know it by reading history books. These pioneer women had to have 10-15 babies, nurse them, feed them, and keep them alive while men get the credit for the founding of this country. Now, men are working every day to strip women of the right to control their reproductive lives, because sperm is precious while that woman’s well-being is not.