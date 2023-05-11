Have you noticed that the Democratic party and the Biden Administration with the help of the mainstream left media are turning the United States into a Marxist communist regime? Don’t believe me? Here is some proof. Elon Musk released the Twitter files to three liberal journalists - Matt Taibbi, Bari Weiss and Michael Shellenberger (listen to Joe Rogan episodes #1940 and #1963). These three left journalists have confirmed that the Twitter files exposed the immoral and unlawful doings of the Democratic party, the Biden Administration, the DOJ, FBI and the mainstream left media. The Twitter files prove that the Dems tried to bury the Hunter Biden laptop story because they knew how damaging it would be – Biden would have never been elected. We have lost our liberty, democracy and our free speech. These are the things that happen in China and Russia, not America. The corrupt and immoral Biden administration have taken a page out of the Karl Marx doctrine and are turning America into a Marxist communist regime.
The Biden administration have weaponized the DOJ / FBI to attack their political opponents with false accusations and charges. And what is worse is what they are doing to normal everyday American PTA parents and Christian leaders with their harassment, arrest and illegal operations.
The Biden administration have taken away free speech and replaced it with their speech. Open debate and discussion is no longer allowed in public, in the media or at the majority of collages. The only opinion on any topic is their opinion. They use the Marxist tactic of shouting people down at colleges and in public that have a different point of view – remember when open discussion and debate was encouraged at all colleges? Open debate is a founding principle of America. This is no longer allowed by the left.
The Biden administration knows that their policies have failed America and the only way to stay in power is to lie, cheat and steal the freedom, liberty and democracy away from the America people. Control and power is their end game and they will do anything to achieve it.
America, open your eyes and take action to rid our country of the Biden administration. We do not want socialism, Marxism or communism. We want free speech, religious freedom, open and civil debate, low taxes, low government regulations, and a secure border.