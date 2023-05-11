David Ott, Pleasanton

Have you noticed that the Democratic party and the Biden Administration with the help of the mainstream left media are turning the United States into a Marxist communist regime? Don’t believe me? Here is some proof. Elon Musk released the Twitter files to three liberal journalists - Matt Taibbi, Bari Weiss and Michael Shellenberger (listen to Joe Rogan episodes #1940 and #1963). These three left journalists have confirmed that the Twitter files exposed the immoral and unlawful doings of the Democratic party, the Biden Administration, the DOJ, FBI and the mainstream left media. The Twitter files prove that the Dems tried to bury the Hunter Biden laptop story because they knew how damaging it would be – Biden would have never been elected. We have lost our liberty, democracy and our free speech. These are the things that happen in China and Russia, not America. The corrupt and immoral Biden administration have taken a page out of the Karl Marx doctrine and are turning America into a Marxist communist regime.