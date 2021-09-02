Jan Brovont, Livermore
Aug. 30, 2021, General Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, announced the end of the war in Afghanistan.
The last C-17 aircraft has left Afghanistan and there are still American’s, and Afghan translators left behind.
Equipment left behind: 22,174 Humvee’s; 634 M117 armored vehicles; 155 Mxx Pro – mine proof vehicles; 169 M113 armored personnel carriers (looks similar to a tank); 42,000 pick-up trucks and SUV’s; 64,363 machine guns; 8,000 trucks; 162,035-night vision goggles/devices; 176 artillery pieces; helicopters; 33 M1-17; 33 UH060 Blackhawk; 43 MD530; aircraft; four C-130 transports; 23 EmbraerEMB 314/A29 Super Tucano; 28 Cessna 208; 10 Cessna AC-208 strike aircraft.
Source: U.S. Government Accounting Office (GAO).
About 2,000 fleeing Afghanis are being brought to Fort McCoy in Wisconsin; without translators to help, visas and some or all have not been vetted and are free to leave the base when they want to.
What is wrong with this besides everything? China, Russia and North Korea’s leaders are surely watching this. What do our allies who we help protect think of us? America is less safe.