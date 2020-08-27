Michael Straus, Livermore
With so much focus on infectious diseases now because of the coronavirus outbreak, it’s also a good time to evaluate how we can help people by controlling tuberculosis. Tuberculosis currently kills around 1.5 million people per year worldwide, which is about two times the number of people who have been lost to the coronavirus so far.
There is much promise in solving this issue – tuberculosis is caused by a bacterium and can be treated with medication or prevented by a vaccine. It has far less impact in wealthier countries. For example, the U.S. lost fewer than 600 of those 1.5 million people in 2017.
In the current session of Congress, there is a bill, the End Tuberculosis Now Act of 2019, to support international funding for research and resource distribution. This would close the $1.3 billion gap in funding needed to reduce deaths 95% by 2035.
I along with the Borgen Project support this legislation. However, there are no California representatives to have yet cosponsored this act. If you feel as passionately about this issue as I do, whether you are a Democrat or Republican, I urge you to contact your congressman.