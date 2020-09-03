Patrick Weidhaas, Dublin
Trump and his accomplices, the ones not yet in jail, paint a scary picture of America under a President Joe Biden. But what does America under Trump look like?
Almost 180,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 under Trump's anti-science watch. There are protests and riots in the streets of America's cities. For good reasons! Every few weeks we hear of yet another unarmed Black being killed or seriously injured by police. Racism and anti-immigrant sentiment are at all-time highs. Trump adds fuel to the fire! Every few weeks we find yet another ally of Trump is in trouble with the law. And yet, Trump paints himself as a “Law and Order President.” He must be kidding, of course!
Life in Trump's America is chaotic and mind-boggling. As we try to wrap our heads around yesterday's idiocy, e.g., calling the “My Pillow” founder a medical adviser while distancing himself from Dr. Fauci, today he cheers a Georgia woman running for Congress who spouts antisemitic hate-speech and believes in outlandish conspiracy theories: Trump is fighting against a Deep State run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals. Yes, our president supports this woman!
Let's face it: this is today's America; this is America under Trump. But this is the America Joe Biden wants to get away from. Get it, voters?