John lahommedieu, Dublin
In about a year from now America will begin to truly regret not having Donald Trump as president. With Democrat liberal representatives such as Biden Harris Newsom Pelosi Swalwell its nothing but disaster and complete lunacy! Trump kept us safe and put America first. With the Democrats, we will be vulnerable regarding China, Iran and Russia. What was wrong with putting America and Americans first anyways? Look at the 15th district Swalwell with his involvement with a Chinese spy who gave him money for classified information. The FBI had to go to him not the other way around! Sen. Feinstein had a driver spy for 20 years. The Bidens and their love of China and its corruption and highly questionable happenings with businesses there. Biden and Harris are no friend to the American working man and woman. They have no love for American small business. Higher taxes, much more illegal immigration to include giving benefits to all illegal immigrants will strain an already strained economy. Yes ... in time America will come to regret not having President Trump as our leader because what America has done is accepted a failed future policy of socialism/communism. America you had the election and America you chose unwisely. Time will truly prove this. After all, Joe Biden has been in politics since 1973 lame as they come so what has changed that makes him qualified to be president? Nothing!