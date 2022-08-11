Every week, I discover letters in this paper that paint the Democrats like Newsom, Swalwell, Pelosi and Biden as America's enemies. Their policies are attacked as being “progressive,” “socialist,” and “Marxist.” By being opposed to “law and order,” Democrats are destroying the formerly wholesome fabric of America.
Strange! To me “progressive” sounds like a good thing — going with the times, not being stuck in the past, addressing current social problems.
What about “socialist” and “Marxist?” I have learned one thing; as soon as an administration enacts policies that help the middle class (like universal health care, lowering prescription drug prices), those policies will be attacked as “socialist” and “Marxist.” Strangely, those who apply these labels see nothing “socialist” when laws are enacted to lower their taxes.
As far as Democrats destroying the wholesome fabric of America, let's take a look at the wholesome fabric of the Republican America of the past, say, six years. We had a President who made no bones about the fact that he loved white supremacists, neo-Nazis and other racist groups. His biggest crime: he toppled one bedrock of our formerly cherished democracy — American's faith in fair elections. Trump did not like fair elections; he tried to convince the voters of “Trump's law of elections:”
If I (Trump) win, the election was fair.
If I (Trump) lose, it was rigged.
When he lost, he masterminded a coup (“law and order”?). Let's hope "law and order" will eventually catch up with him!
Republicans love to waive big American flags, talk about freedom, patriotism and, always, “law and order” as if they are their sole guardians. Their actions tell a different story: refusal to address gun violence (law and order?), denial of women rights they had for 50 years (freedom?), banning books in schools at an unprecedented rate (freedom?), giving a fascist dictator like Victor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary, a standing ovation (patriotism?).
Cheering men like Orban, siding with Putin, supporting a man who tried to ignore and undo our votes, yet hating Newsom, Swalwell, Pelosi, Biden. This is American insanity!