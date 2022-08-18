Osgood Doright, Pleasanton
Do you remember when Obama left office with 30 million documents, many of which were classified, and Obama’s AG Holder was issued a subpoena for lying to Congress and never showed up to answer the charges, and when Hillary destroyed 30K top secret and classified documents from her private server after being issued a subpoena, and when FBI head Comey illegally removed classified documents and then leaked them to the press, and when the FBI head McCabe, and Brennon and Clapper lied to Congress, and how all these people were hounded by the DOJ and FBI? No, you don’t remember that, because they were all Democrats, and the weaponized DOJ and FBI never go after Democrats no matter how many laws they break and lies they tell. The DOJ and FBI only go after Republicans. The American people expect the DOJ and FBI to always be politically impartial and uphold the law no matter which side of the aisle a person may be on.