Patrick Weidhaas, Livermore
Every day I shake my head when I read or hear about the many Americans who refuse to get the protection of the COVID vaccination – who would rather gamble with their lives, and that of every person they come in contact with. Lately, GOP lawmakers when asked whether they have been vaccinated, respond with "None of your business!" This, after 610,000 Americans have died of COVID!
An analogy has come to my mind. I live in a neighborhood of single-family houses all of which have backyards. In the spring, most backyards have weeds, wild oats, grass that grows to 5 feet and more. It is bone-dry and a spark could easily ignite a fire that could spread to the neighbors. So, all the neighbors make sure that sometime in May they cut the weeds on their property way down to prevent a fire. This is done to protect their own house and also their neighbor's houses!
Now imagine that one neighbor declares he or she won't do this. Also, if that neighbor is asked if he has trimmed the weeds in his property, his response is "None of your business!"
Would you like to live next to such neighbors?